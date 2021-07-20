Fiber Research Committee to discuss county’s fiber network

The Weakley County Fiber Research Committee will get an update Wednesday morning on the three phase plan for connecting Weakley County to high-speed fiber internet.

At the committee’s last meeting in May, WK&T Operations Manager Stacy Riley said the area south of Martin should be completed by October or November, while Phase II in the Palmersville area had just begun.

Meanwhile, Charter representative Craig Loden will make a presentation to the committee.

The Weakley County Fiber Research Committee meets Wednesday morning at 9:00 in the conference room of the Board of Education Office in Dresden.