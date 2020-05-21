The 3rd Annual Field of Flags is on display through the end of this month near the UT Martin campus on University Street.

UTM Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver gave the American Legion Post #55 Riders the blessing to carry through with this year’s project.

Members of the organization and volunteers spent last Saturday putting up the 250 flags.

The chevron-pattern display of flags allows donors to contribute $20 in honor or memory of a patriot. The display will be up until May 30.

A placard is placed at the base of the flag until they are taken down the weekend after Memorial Day, folded and given to the sponsor.

To sponsor a flag, contact Riders Director Jackie Laird at 731-364-5766 or any Rider member.