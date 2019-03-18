The field is set for the Men’s NCAA Basketball Tournament.

The Ohio Valley Conference had two teams selected, with tournament champion Murray State getting a #12 seed and playing #5 seed Marquette on Thursday at Hartford, Connecticut.

Belmont will have a play-in game on Tuesday against Temple, with the winner advancing to face #6 seeded Maryland on Thursday.

In the SEC, Tennessee is a #2 seed and will play Friday in Columbus, Ohio against Colgate.Kentucky is also a #2 seed and will face Abilene Christian on Thursday in Jacksonville, Florida.

Also on Thursday from the SEC, LSU will face Yale, Auburn will play New Mexico State, Florida will play Nevada.

On Friday, Ole Miss will play Oklahoma and Mississippi State will play Liberty.