Fifteen People Arrested in Union City Drug Operation

These individuals were arrested and charged as a result of a lengthy undercover drug operation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Union City Police Department.

Each was indicted by the June term of the Obion County grand jury.

James T. Booker (DOB: 12/26/58), Union City – Three counts Sale of Schedule II (Cocaine)

Marcus A. Burlison (DOB: 7/20/84), Union City – One count Sale of Schedule II (Methamphetamine)

Raheem K. Dickey (DOB: 8/5/91), Union City – Two counts Sale of Schedule II (Cocaine)

Charles M. Floyd (DOB: 3/28/62), Union City – Three counts Sale of Schedule II (Cocaine)

Rakim O. Gaston (DOB: 11/21/91), Union City – Three counts Sale of Schedule II (Cocaine)

Marshall B. Hill (DOB: 10/23/83), Union City – Three counts Sale of Schedule II (Methamphetamine)

Laquinta D. Ingram (DOB: 10/02/77), Union City – Two counts Sale of Schedule II (Cocaine)

Michael A. Kimble (DOB: 2/10/68), Union City – Three counts Sale of Schedule II (Cocaine)

Stephanie A. Mays (DOB: 9/20/75), Union City – Two counts Sale of Schedule II (Cocaine), one count Sale of Schedule II in School Zone (Cocaine)

Lawrence E. Mitchell (DOB: 3/6/67), Union City – Three counts Sale of Schedule II (Heroin), one count Sale of Schedule II (Fentanyl)

Ike B. Pettigrew (DOB: 12/15/62), Union City – Two counts Sale of Schedule II (Cocaine)

Timothy Smith (DOB: 11/15/64), Obion – Two counts Sale of Schedule II (Hydrocodone), one count Sale of Schedule II (Morphine)

Marcus D. Treadwell (DOB: 2/23/73), Union City – Two counts Sale of Schedule II (Methamphetamine)

Corey L. Williams (DOB: 9/11/72), Union City – Two counts Sale of Schedule II (Cocaine)

Tylondo E. Williams (DOB: 9/16/74), Union City – Three counts Sale of Schedule II (Cocaine)