A fifth former Northwest Correctional Complex officer has pleaded guilty to beating an inmate and then conspiring to cover up the incident.

U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Michael Dunavant says 33-year-old Jonathan York pleaded guilty Tuesday in Memphis federal court.

With his guilty plea, York admitted that, on February 1st, he and other correctional officers entered the cell of an inmate in the mental health unit at the Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville, and beat the inmate.

York asked a fellow officer to cover the surveillance camera in the cell while he punched the inmate in the neck, face, back, and chest around 30 times.

York admitted that two other correctional officers punched the inmate while he stood by and watched. The supervisory officer in the cell also did not intervene to stop York or the other officers from punching the inmate.

After the assault, York spoke with other correctional officers and the supervisory officer and told them to say that the inmate’s injuries were self-inflicted.

The maximum penalty for the civil rights offense is 10 years imprisonment and 5 years imprisonment for the conspiracy offense.

Previously, former correctional officers Nathaniel Griffin, Tanner Penwell, Carl Spurlin, Jr., and Cadie McAlister entered guilty pleas for criminal offenses arising out of the inmate’s assault.