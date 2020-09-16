A fifth person has been indicted and charged in a 2013 Decatur County murder.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says 27-year-old Christopher Ryan Mays was taken into custody Wednesday on charges of Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Robbery, Especially Aggravated Robbery, and Felony Murder.

Mays was indicted Tuesday by a Decatur County Grand Jury.

Mays’ arrest stems from a November 2013 incident in which 28-year-old John Wesley Conway was found fatally shot in the 2200 block of Mount Lebanon Road in Decaturville.

Last year, under 24th District Attorney General Matt Stowe, William Crawley, Mickey “Earl” Harris, Dustin “Dusty” Lovelace, and Franklin Shane Rushing were indicted in Decatur County and were served with arrest warrants earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Mays is being held in the Decatur County Jail on a $50,000 bond.