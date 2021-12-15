“Fill the Ford” with donations for tornado victims at Joe Mahan Ford

Henry County residents are being asked to help area tornado victims by filling up a Ford Ranger truck at Joe Mahan Ford in Paris.

The dealership is taking donations through Saturday and will distribute them to drop-off locations Sunday.

Items needed include personal hygiene items; baby items; adult clothing; batteries; flashlights; non-perishable food items; water and Gatorade; blankets and pillows; plastic totes with lids; tarps and ratchet straps; gas cans; disposable eating necessities; and trash bags.