New York Law School professor and philanthropist, Ronald Filler, will be the featured speaker at the 34th annual Union City High School Academic Top-10 Banquet.

Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the 1966 Union City graduate, who was a member of the football team, band and class salutatorian, will return to his alma mater for the event on April 22nd.

The banquet honors the Top-10 grade point average students in all four classes at Union City High School.

The 70 year old Filler is the director of the Master’s in Law in Financial Services and Law Graduate Program, and currently serves as an independent public director of the National Futures Association, the industry’s self-regulatory organization.

Following his graduation at Union City, Filler attended the University of Illinois, George Washington University Law School and Georgetown University Law Center.