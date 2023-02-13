Final AP Boys, Girls Prep Basketball Polls

The Associated Press has released its final poll of the regular season for Tennessee boys and girls prep basketball.

Tennessee Boys Prep Poll

Class 1A

1. Middleton (21-1)

2. Clay County (22-3)

3. Hampton (22-6)

4. East Robertson (20-6)

5. Richland (20-6)

6. McKenzie (15-5)

7. Eagleville (19-8)

8. Santa Fe (18-7)

9. Chattanooga Preparatory (21-9)

10. Gordonsville (18-8)

Class 2A

1. East Nashville (23-0)

2. Fairview (21-5)

3. Kingston (21-4)

4. Cascade (23-5)

5. Alcoa (20-8)

6. Douglass (17-7)

7. Gibson County (17-8)

8. Chuckey-Doak (22-6)

9. Power Center Academy High School (18-8)

10. Tyner Academy (17-7)

Class 3A

1. Haywood County (22-4)

2. Fulton (23-5)

3. Stone Memorial (22-4)

4. Fayette Ware (21-6)

5. Tennessee (25-6)

(tie) Livingston Academy (23-4)

7. Crockett County (21-5)

8. Dyer County (19-5)

9. Dyersburg (18-7)

10. Lawrence County (22-6)

Class 4A

1. Hillsboro (21-3)

2. Independence (25-4)

3. Bartlett (19-8)

4. William Blount (26-4)

5. Oak Ridge (22-4)

6. Rossview (23-4)

7. Germantown (18-6)

8. McMinn County (20-8)

9. Gallatin (21-6)

10. Houston (16-7)

Tennessee Girls Prep Poll

Class 1A

1. Wayne County (28-0)

2. Clay County (22-5)

3. Hampton (24-2)

4. McKenzie (17-7)

5. Houston County (21-4)

6. Pickett County (17-8)

7. Dresden (19-7)

8. Richland (19-6)

9. Clarkrange (20-10)

10. South Fulton (19-6)

Class 2A

1. Westview (25-0)

2. York Institute (27-2)

3. Alcoa (27-2)

4. Gatlinburg-Pittman (22-5)

5. Gibson County (22-7)

6. McMinn Central (20-6)

7. Cheatham County (24-4)

7. Huntingdon (22-5)

(tie) Summertown (20-6)

10. Community (20-6)

Class 3A

1. Jackson South Side (10) 25-0 109 1

2. Upperman (25-3)

3. Creek Wood (23-3)

4. Elizabethton (23-4)

5. Livingston Academy (23-5)

6. Greeneville (21-7)

7. Cumberland County (21-7)

8. White County (21-9)

(tie) South Gibson (20-7)

10. Lincoln County (22-4)

Class 4A

1. Bearden (28-0)

2. Bradley Central (26-1)

3. Blackman (25-2)

4. Coffee County (27-2)

5. Cookeville (23-4)

6. Stewarts Creek (25-3)

7. Bartlett (25-7)

8. Gallatin (23-4)

9. Warren County (21-7)

10. Sevier County (21-6)

(tie) Heritage (22-5)