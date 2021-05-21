Final curtains for David Johnson Chorus

After 23 years, and thousands of hours of rehearsals and performances, the David Johnson Chorus will sing its last note next Saturday night.

David Johnson, of McKenzie, began the chorus in 1998 and tells Thunderbolt Radio News why it was time to say farewell.

(AUDIO)

The group’s final performance will be next Saturday night at Dresden First Baptist Church, and Mr. Johnson says he and the chorus have been preparing emotionally for that night.

(AUDIO)

As for how he would like the David Johnson Chorus to be remembered, Mr. Johnson says…

(AUDIO)

The group’s final four performances will be Friday night, May 21, at Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Dyer and Saturday night, May 22, at First United Methodist Church in Murray, next Friday night, May 28, at Fulton First Baptist Church, with the final farewell performance Saturday night, May 29, at Dresden First Baptist Church.

All performances begin at 7:00 and admission is free.