Many events and activities are scheduled at the Banana Festival in Fulton and South Fulton today.

At 8:00, the Banana 5K-Run and Walk will begin, along with the Rotary Club Car Show on Lake Street.

Vendors will open their booths at 9:00, followed at 10:00 with a Banana Eating Contest and the “Banana Brawl” wrestling matches, with Jerry “The King” Lawler starting at 11:00 at Pontotac Park.

Kids activities are scheduled from 11:00 until 10:00 in the downtown area, with the Grand Parade and one-ton banana pudding to be served at 5:00.

At 7:00, the Fulton’s Got Talent winner will perform at Unity Park, followed by Mitchell Lee, of “The Voice” at 7:30, and at 8:30 the group Exile will close out the week’s events.