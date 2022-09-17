Final Day of the Banana Festival
Today is the final day of the Banana Festival, with events scheduled all day.
The festival will begin with a Banana 5K-Run at 8:00, with the Kiwanis Club cornhole tournament starting at 9:00.
The downtown vendors will open at 9:00, with a banana eating contest at 10:00.
Wrestling will start at 11:00, with kids activities scheduled from 11:00 until 10:00.
The Lions Club Grand Parade will take place at 4:00, from downtown South Fulton to Lake Street in Fulton. The parade will end with the one-ton banana pudding served at Pontotoc Park.
At 6:00, the Fulton’s Got Talent winner will perform at Unity Park, with Jordan Skoda and the Damwrights playing at 7:00.
The Banana Festival will conclude at 8:30, with a free concert by country music artis Chase Matthew.