Final Night of “Rhythm on the Rails” at Discovery Park of America

Tonight will be the season finale of Discovery Park of America’s “Rhythm on the Rails”.

The Friday night concert series will close out with a show featuring Union City native Evie Grace Fowler, and headlining act AC-43.

Gates will open at 5:30, with music starting at 6:30 on the Total Tech Solutions Stage.

Admission to “Rhythm on the Rails” is free to the public, with food and drinks available for purchase.

Attendees are reminded to bring their lawn chairs to the event.