Final Preparations Underway for Obion County Fair

The Obion County Fair is now just 20 days away.

Organizers are getting all of the last minute details in place at the fairgrounds in Union City.

Fair Vice-President Blake Laws said this years event will return to the normal operations.

Laws said the eight day fair has been scheduled with many activities.

There will be one induction into the Obion County Fair Hall of Fame during the Grand Opening on August 21st, with the Farmers Harvest Breakfast scheduled for the morning of August 26th.

Laws said Amusement Attractions will provide the carnival again this year, with Popes Concessions also on the midway.