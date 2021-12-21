Final Survey of Long Tracked Tornado in Kentucky

The National Weather Service in Memphis, Paducah and Louisville have completed their survey of the long track tornado that occurred in Kentucky on the night of December 10th.

Through ground and air investigations, Weather Service officials say the tornado began one-mile southwest of Woodland Mills at 8:49.

The tornado then traveled almost 166 miles, ending at 11:47 in Breckinridge County.

The long-tracked tornado was registered as an EF4, with peak winds of 190 miles per hour.

During its path across the state, the width of the tornado was surveyed at a mile or more.

Latest reports indicate 75 people lost their lives from the tornado, with 138 others treated in emergency rooms for various injuries.