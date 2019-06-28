Obion County School Board members will choose between two qualified candidates to become the next Director of Schools.

On Thursday, board members chose McKenzie High School principal Timothy Watkins and Clay County School System Superintendent Dr. Gary Gibson as the finalists for the job.

Watkins has 25 years of experience in education, serving as a high school and middle school principle, and basketball and football coach.

He received a Bachelor of Science from UT-Martin in Physical Education, and received his Master of Education and Education Specialist in Administration and Supervision, from Tennessee State University.

In both his Masters degree and Education Specialist degree, Watkins recorded a 4.0 Grade Point Average.

Dr. Gibson received a Bachelors of Science, Master of Science, and Masters Plus 30 degree from Austin Peay University in Supervision and Educational Leadership.

During his 23 year educational career, he has served as Superintendent of two school systems, assistant professor at Columbus State University, and has served as a high school and middle school coach in baseball, football, girl’s basketball and volleyball.

Interviews with the two candidates will take place Monday night at Obion County Central High School.