The finalists for the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards will be announced this afternoon.

The Voice of the Titans, Mike Keith, will announce the finalists on the Titans website this afternoon at 2:00.

Area semi-finalists for the Mr. Football Awards are Lake County’s Dezmon Johnson, Covington’s Marcus Hayes, and Dyersburg’s Chris Russell.

The three finalists for each award will be invited to attend the Mr. Football Awards luncheon at Nissan Stadium on November 25, where the winner of each award will be announced.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...