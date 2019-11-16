Finalists for the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards will be announced Tuesday.

Three finalists for each category will be announced by Mike Keith on the Titans website at titansonline.com at 11:00 Tuesday morning.

Semifinalists include Huntingdon’s Hunter Ensley and Lake County’s Tanner Snyder in Class 1A, and Peabody’s Cooper Baugus in Class 2A.

Westview’s J.T. Carver is a semifinalist for Kicker of the Year.

A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2019 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.

Finalists for the awards will attend the awards ceremony December 2nd at Nissan Stadium.