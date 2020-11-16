Finalists for the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards will be announced Tuesday on the Titans website.

Three finalists for each TSSAA category will be announced by Mike Keith and Amie Wells at 11:00. The three finalists for each award will be the ones invited to attend the Mr. Football Awards luncheon on December 8th at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Five semifinalists for each category were announced earlier this month.

Westview High School junior quarterback Ty Simpson is a semifinalist in Class 3A, along with Milan’s Anthony Brown.

Peabody’s Khalik Ganaway is a semifinalist in Class 2A, Hardin County’s Rivers Hunt is a semifinalist in Class 4A, and Henry County’s Jemarcus Johnson is a Class 5A semifinalist.

Lexington’s Connor Wood is a semifinalist for Kicker of the Year.

A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2020 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.

This is the 36th year that the Mr. Football Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school football players. A Mr. Football trophy will be presented to the winners of each category. A Mr. Football plaque will be presented to the other two finalists in each category. The other semi-finalists will each receive a certificate.

Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fewer people will be permitted to attend this year’s awards ceremony. More than 100 people, including the 30 finalists, family members, and coaches are expected to attend the 2020 luncheon.