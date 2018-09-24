Crockett County native and former U.S. Representative Stephen Fincher is endorsing Republican Senate candidate Marsha Blackburn.

In a Blackburn campaign news release Monday, Fincher called Blackburn a strong leader for Tennesseans and cited the need to do everything to maintain the Republican Senate majority, currently at 51-49.

Blackburn is locked in a tight race with Democratic former Governor Phil Bredesen.

When Fincher left the Senate race, he called for Corker to run again, saying the “party must get behind a candidate that can win in November” and stop Bredesen.

Blackburn said Monday she’s grateful for Fincher’s support, calling him a “respected voice for West Tennessee.”

