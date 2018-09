A Union City business received damage this morning due to a fire.

Fire Departments from Union City, South Fulton and Rives responded to Hops and Barley, located on South Ury Street.

Calls were received just before 9:00, which indicated smoke coming from the bar and grill location.

It is not known at this time the cause of the fire, or the estimation of damage.

