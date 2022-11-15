Fire Chief Gives Tips on Smoke Detectors, Heating Devices

Union City Fire Chief Karl Ullrich is reminding area residents to have their smoke detectors up to date.

With the recent change to Standard Time, Chief Ullrich said new batteries should be placed in the smoke detectors at homes and businesses.(AUDIO)

Due to the first blast of sub-freezing temperatures in the area, Chief Ullrich issued some safety tips when heating the home.(AUDIO)

For those who heat with gas, carbon monoxide detectors are also recommended for use in the home.