A Union City restaurant received major damage from a fire early Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called just before 2:00 to the Old West Steakhouse, located on West Reelfoot Avenue.

At the scene Sunday morning, Union City Fire Chief Kelly Edmison told Thunderbolt News about the fire.

Chief Edmison said upon arrival, firefighters initially tried to fight the blaze from inside the building.

The Chief said early indications show the building as a total loss, with firefighters still on the scene Sunday morning battling hot spots.