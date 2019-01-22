The Martin Fire Department contained an apartment fire to one unit Tuesday.

Fire Chief Jamie Summers says fire call came in at 4:25 with crews arriving on the scene within three minutes to heavy smoke coming out of Apartment 922 at 528 Ellis Street.

Summers says the source of the fire was the HVAC unit with firefighters attacking the vents and attic area.

Chief Summers says thankfully the tenant, Amber Brewer, was quick to call the fire department and none of the other seven units were damaged in any way.

The apartment did suffer some moderate loss, but can be renovated.

Fire crews were on the scene for an hour and 45 minutes.