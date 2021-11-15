November 15, 2021
Fire Damages Downtown Union City Restaurant

A downtown Union City restaurant received fire, smoke and water damage on Sunday night….firefighters were on the scene at the Alibi Bar and Grill for almost four hours….(photo: Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)

A fire severely damaged a downtown Union City restaurant on Sunday night.

Firefighters were dispatched to the Alibi Bar and Grill, following a call of smoke coming from the back of the building.

Union City Fire Chief Karl Ullrich told Thunderbolt News that firefighters were called around 8:00, with the fire centered in the kitchen area.

Chief Ullrich said the dining area also received significant smoke and water damage.

Firefighters were on the scene until almost midnight.

The cause of the blaze was listed as undetermined.

