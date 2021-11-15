Fire Damages Downtown Union City Restaurant

A fire severely damaged a downtown Union City restaurant on Sunday night.

Firefighters were dispatched to the Alibi Bar and Grill, following a call of smoke coming from the back of the building.

Union City Fire Chief Karl Ullrich told Thunderbolt News that firefighters were called around 8:00, with the fire centered in the kitchen area.

Chief Ullrich said the dining area also received significant smoke and water damage.

Firefighters were on the scene until almost midnight.

The cause of the blaze was listed as undetermined.