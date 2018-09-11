It was 17 years ago today, when the nation was shocked by terrorist attacks using airplanes as weapons.

On September 11th of 2001, 2,996 innocent people were killed, with over 6,000 injured.

The attacks on the two towers of the World Trade Center in New York struck hard for firefighters across the country.

Union City Fire Chief Kelly Edmison spoke about that day, and watching fellow firefighters responding to help.

Union City Captain Karl Ullrich said it was known from the start, that fire departments would probably lose lives that day.

To honor the fallen firefighters, 43 area fire department members walked the stairs at Discovery Park on Saturday morning, in remembrance of their efforts to save others.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...