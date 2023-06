Firefighters were called Monday afternoon to a horse barn located at 3240 Troy-Hickman Road.

Union City Fire Chief Karl Ullrich told Thunderbolt News firefighters from his department joined those from Rives and Troy just after 5:00.

Chief Ullrich said all horses were saved at the scene, but the barn was a total loss due to the fire.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.

Firefighters were on the scene until around 7:00.