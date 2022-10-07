Fire Prevention Festival features Rotary Club pork chop dinner Friday night before Homecoming

Greenfield’s Fire Prevention Festival continues Friday night with the Rotary Club’s pork chop dinner.

It’s Homecoming at Greenfield High School and from 5:00 until 7:00 before the football game, fans can enjoy the Rotary Club pork chop dinner at the school cafeteria. The cost is $12 dollars.

Saturday is the big day at the festival with activities all day including exhibits and displays, fire truck rides, music and entertainment, food trucks, and the Fire Prevention Festival Parade at 1:00 with Grand Marshal Billy Godwin.

The festival will conclude Saturday night with fireworks at 8:00.