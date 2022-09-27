Fire Prevention Festival kicks off next Tuesday

Greenfield’s 34th annual Fire Prevention Festival officially kicks off a week from today.

Greenfield Fire Chief Bob Dudley says the annual event begins next Tuesday with a chili and dessert lunch at the Senior Citizens Center from 11:00 until 2:00. The cost is $7 dollars with all money going to the Nutrition Site and Senior Citizens Center.

The Kick-off Breakfast will be next Wednesday at Wimpy’s Corner from 6:00 until 9:00 and is sponsored by the 2023 senior class of Greenfield High School.

The Greenfield Fire Department’s spaghetti supper will be next Thursday from 5:00 until 7:00 at the Greenfield School Cafeteria. The annual spaghetti supper is the fire department’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

The Rotary Club’s pork chop dinner will be next Friday at the Greenfield School Cafeteria.

Saturday, October 8th will be a full day of events including fire truck rides, live music and entertainment, the Fire Prevention Parade with Billy Godwin serving as the Grand Marshal, and fireworks at 8:00.