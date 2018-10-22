Two simple fire safety measures saved two lives in Greenfield last week.

Greenfield Fire Department Lieutenant James Stone and his wife, Jennifer, were awakened early Friday morning by a smoke alarm.

The Stones also had their bedroom door shut, a new safety measure being promoted by the State Fire Marshal’s Office as the “Close the Door” campaign.

Lieutenant Stone credits that safety measure, as well as a working smoke detector, for saving their lives.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, a closed door can reduce fire growth and spread, limit damage to your home, and possibly save lives.

Fire officials say to close your bedroom door when you go to sleep and to close doors behind you when escaping a room or building that’s on fire.

A tour of the Stone’s burned home shows the house has significant fire and smoke damage, however the Stone’s bedroom with the door closed, is virtually untouched.

Chief Dudley says the experience will help Lieutenant Stone in his work teaching children about the Close the Door campaign.

Chief Bob Dudley says the fire was caused by a lamp fixture shorting out.

Damage is estimated at $125,000 dollars.

The Greenfield Fire Department was assisted by the Sharon Fire Department, Bradford Fire Department, and Weakley County Ambulance Service.

Thankfully, the Stone’s two daughters were not home at the time of the fire.

The family is currently looking for a temporary home.

If you’d like to help, contact the Greenfield Fire Department.

