Despite a wet start to autumn, the Kentucky Division of Forestry is preparing for the fall wildfire season on Monday.

Forestry officials say most of Kentucky’s wildfires are preventable, coming as a result of arson and careless burning of trash, debris and brush.

Division of Forestry officials says moderate amounts of rainfall will help lower the wildfire risk, but should the weather turn dry, the division will be ready to respond to any wildfires.

State law restricts open burning within 150 feet of any woodland or brushland between 6:00 in the morning and 6:00 in the evening during the fall and spring wildfire hazard seasons.

Those seasons run from October 1st to December 15th, and from February 15th to April 30th.

