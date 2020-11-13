Deer hunters in Kentucky can go to the woods starting November 14th for the annual firearms season.

Gun season will last for 16 days, with the final hunting day on November 29th.

Deer hunters in Kentucky are allowed only one antlered buck per year, but can take unlimited does by purchasing additional tags.

All hunters are required to wear a blaze orange cap and vest when going to, or leaving, their deer stand area.

Gun season for Tennessee deer hunters will begin on November 21st and will run through January 3rd.