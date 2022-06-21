Firefighters Called to Fire at Grain Facility in Hickman

Firefighters from several area departments were called to a grain facility in Hickman late Sunday night.

Hickman Fire Chief John Amberg said firefighters responded to Consolidated Grain and Barge just before 9:30.

Chief Amberg said when arriving at the former Bunge Grain location, fire was spotted at the top of one of the grain tanks, and on a conveyor system.

The Chief said assistance came with aerial ladder trucks from the Martin and Fulton Fire Departments, along with crews from Hickman and Cayce.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, and were at the scene until just after 12:30.

Chief Amberg told Thunderbolt News that no cause has been established for the fire at this time.

A photo from the scene has been posted on our website at thunderboltradio.com.