Firefighters Called to Residence in Troy

Firefighters were called to a single structure residence in Troy on Saturday afternoon.

Union City Fire Department reports said a call was received just after 5:30, concerning a single wide trailer located at 1418 Ella Groom Road.

When arriving at the scene, firefighters observed light smoke coming from the trailer.

After entering the location, the fire was located near the bathroom area and was extinguished.

Reports said the cause of the fire appeared to be electrical in nature.

The Fire Departments of Hornbeak and Samburg were also on the scene, along with the Obion County Rescue Squad.

No one was injured.