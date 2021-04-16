Firefighters Called to Union City Business on Main Street

Firefighters were called to a business fire early Friday morning in Union City.

Fire Chief Karl Ullrich said firefighters were called about 1:30, to Los Alcatraces at 2606 West Main Street.

Chief Ullrich said smoke was coming from the east end of the business, with firefighters making entry into the building.

Extensive heat and smoke damage was sustained, with the cause of the fire placed on a small portable fan which overheated.

Chief Ullrich said the Rives and Martin Fire Departments also responded to the scene.