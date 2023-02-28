Firefighters called to Woodland Mills Home

Fire severely damaged a Woodland Mills residence early Monday morning.

Union City Fire Department reports said firefighters were called to 330 Cedar Street just before 1:00.

Reports said the home was fully involved when crews arrived on the scene, with ninety-percent of the roof already collapsed into the structure.

Fire Chief Karl Ullrich said personnel with the departments of Samburg, South Fulton and Troy arrived on the scene for assistance.

No one was injured during the fire, with crews on the scene until almost 5:00 on Monday morning.