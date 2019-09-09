More than 60 firefighters and first responders, from Tennessee and Kentucky, gathered at Discovery Park of America on Saturday to participate in the Memorial Stair Climb.

Lieutenant Rick Stacks, with the Union City Fire Department, said the event is held to pay tribute to those who lost their lives on 9-11 in their service to help others.

Firefighters climbed all 13 floors of the 199-foot tower at Discovery Park ten times during the event.

Participants also wore their actual gear, and carried all lifesaving equipment used in an actual emergency.

As the firefighters climbed the stairs, Bro. Tony Keeton, pastor of Union City Baptist Temple and chaplain of the Union City Fire Department, read the names of the 343 New York firefighters who lost their lives that day.