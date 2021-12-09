Firefighters Respond to Structure Fire in Hickman

Firefighters from the Hickman and Cayce Fire Departments responded to a structure fire on Thursday.

Firefighters were called to the former Hickman Medical Clinic, on Moscow Avenue, which has now been transitioned into rental property.

Hickman Fire Chief John Amberg told Thunderbolt News about the response to the scene.(AUDIO)

Chief Amberg said an investigations continues into the cause of the fire.

Photos from the scene have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.