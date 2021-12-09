December 9, 2021
Firefighters Respond to Structure Fire in Hickman

Hickman Fire Chief John Amberg(second from left) listens to other firefighters at the scene of Monday’s blaze on Moscow Avenue….(photo: Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)

Firefighters were called to Moscow Avenue in Hickman to extinguish a blaze at the former Hickman Medical Clinic…..(photo: Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)

 

 

 

 

 

Firefighters from the Hickman and Cayce Fire Departments responded to a structure fire on Thursday.

Firefighters were called to the former Hickman Medical Clinic, on Moscow Avenue, which has now been transitioned into rental property.

Hickman Fire Chief John Amberg told Thunderbolt News about the response to the scene.(AUDIO)

 

Chief Amberg said an investigations continues into the cause of the fire.

Charles Choate

