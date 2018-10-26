The Martin Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire Friday near the Pike House.

Chief Jamie Summers says the fire began just after 10:00 when a man had backed his truck up to pick up a grill on Hannings Lane.

Chief Summers says the fire began in the engine compartment and firefighters kept it contained, however the cab did suffer some smoke damage.

No one was injured.

Chief Summers also gave Thunderbolt Radio News an update on the fire station at University Plaza, saying crews have been pouring foundation for the bay area and that work should be complete in the next few months.

