If you plan on shooting fireworks this weekend for the Fourth of the July, there are some guidelines and safety precautions to keep in mind.

Martin Fire Chief Jamie Summers tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

Fireworks are allowed in Weakley County, however there is a noise ordinance, so plan to shoot them at a reasonable hour and not late at night.

In the City of Greenfield, citizens can shoot fireworks until July 7th, but not between the hours of 10pm and 9am.

In Gleason, fireworks are only permitted on July 4th.

Dresden, Martin, Sharon, and McKenzie also allow fireworks, however, fireworks are prohibited within the corporate city limits of Paris.