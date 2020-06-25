Fireworks are allowed in Weakley County, but there are a few guidelines to keep in mind.

In the county, the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department reminds you there is a noise ordinance, so if you’re planning to celebrate the Fourth of July with fireworks, plan to shoot them at a reasonable hour and not late at night.

That also goes for the City of Greenfield, where citizens can shoot fireworks until July 7th, but not between the hours of 10pm and 9am.

In Gleason, fireworks are only permitted on July 4th.

Dresden, Martin, and Sharon also allow fireworks, but ask you shoot them at a reasonable time.

In McKenzie, residents within the city can shoot fireworks until 10pm. After that time, officers can issue a citation. Fireworks also cannot be shot in the streets.

Meanwhile, in Paris, Police Chief Chuck Elizondo says fireworks are prohibited within the corporate city limits of Paris.