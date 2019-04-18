The Tennessee Department of Health is investigating the first case of measles, after a positive test for the illness in a resident of the East Tennessee.

All Tennesseans should now be aware of measles and its symptoms, that includes fever, runny nose, body aches, watery eyes and white spots in the mouth.

The illness is typically accompanied by a red, spotty rash that begins on the face and spreads over the body, with a fatality rate of approximately one to two out of every 1,000 cases.

Department of Health State Epidemiologist, Dr. Tim Jones, said the appearance of measles is a reminder of the importance of vaccines and how they can protect infants and those with compromised immune systems.

The measles virus is highly contagious and can stay airborne or live on surfaces for up to two hours.

Tennessee has had only 15 cases of measles in the last decade due to relatively high vaccination rates.