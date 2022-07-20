First Citizens National Bank at New Location in Troy

Customers of a Troy bank now have a new location to conduct their business.

First Citizens National Bank has moved from their former East Harper Street location, to 531 East Bright Street.

Northwest Market Regional President Joe Ward told Thunderbolt News the relocation was a good move in serving the Troy community.(AUDIO)

Ward also said plans have already been made for the former bank location.

