Weakley County is reporting its first death related to COVID-19.

The death was included in the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily report which showed 13 active cases in Weakley County with a total case count of 44.

Elsewhere, Obion County reports 18 active cases with a total case count of 74. Obion County has also reported one COVID-19-related death since testing began.

Meanwhile, Dyer County has 104 active cases with a total case count of 181. There have been no deaths related to the coronavirus reported in Dyer County.

Dyer County’s active cases are the second-highest in West Tennessee outside of Shelby County, with Tipton County reporting 108 active cases.