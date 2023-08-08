First Day Goes Well in Union City School System

Smiling faces, curious minds, and eager hearts were all part of the Day 1 landscape for students at Union City Schools.

Principals on all three campuses reported an excellent first day of classes as students showed up to begin the 2023-24 school year.

“It was a really good day,” said UC Middle School Principal Lance Morgan. “Students were excited to be back, I think, and there’s always the first-day excitement of new classes and new teachers. Everything went really well.”

Union City Elementary School Principal Allison Palmer concurred, as did High School top administrator Jacob Cross, who said: “Things went smooth. A great start.”

Students will attend classes for 20 days before their first break, Sept. 4 (Labor Day).