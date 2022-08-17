First Day of Classes in the Fulton County School System

Today is the first day of school in the Fulton County School System.

Teachers and administrators gathered at the high school cafeteria Tuesday morning, where breakfast was served, and Superintendent Patrice Chambers addressed the staff.

High School principal Ellen Murphy told Thunderbolt News that opening day is always a special one for the Senior class.(AUDIO)

Ms. Murphy said the day is also one of apprehension for the incoming Freshmen class.(AUDIO)

Motorists are urged to obey the speed limit around the school campus, and to be alert for stopping and starting school buses.