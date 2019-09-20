For those who have grown tired of the heat, all of the bugs and even mowing the lawn, a change is coming soon.

Monday is the first official day of Fall, as the Summer season comes to an end.

Autumnal Equinox will take place Monday morning at 2:50 Central Standard Time.

With the official change in seasons, the first day will bring 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of darkness.

Following this day, daylight hours will become much shorter, as night time hours will increase in length.

With the transition of seasons on Monday, Fall will be in affect until December 21st, when the first day of Winter begins.