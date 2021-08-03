First Day of School in the Obion County School System

Today is the first day of classes in the Obion County School System.

For the past couple of months, crews have been painting, waxing floors and upgrading HVAC systems in the county school buildings, all in preparation for the new instructional year.

Director of Schools, Tim Watkins, told Thunderbolt News that opening day is always a special time.(AUDIO)

Director Watkins said he was also pleased that teachers and staff will be working with a new pay scale this year.(AUDIO)

With the beginning of the school year, the Director urges the local public to use safety when driving near buses and school zones.(AUDIO)

The Obion County School System serves over 3,100 students.