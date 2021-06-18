First Day of Summer on Sunday

Although it has been very hot already, the first official day of Summer will take place in the Ken-Tenn area on Sunday night.

Summer Solstice will occur at 10:32, when the Sun reaches both its highest and northernmost point in the sky.

With this occurrence, Monday will be the longest day of the year for daylight, and shortest for darkness.

Also historically, the first day of Summer is associated with the midpoint of the growing season, halfway between planting and harvest.

Summer will remain in the area until Wednesday, September 22nd, when the Fall season begins.