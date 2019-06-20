The first official day of Summer will take place in the Ken-Tenn area on Friday morning.

Summer Solstice will occur at 10:54, when the Sun reaches both its highest and northernmost point in the sky.

With this occurrence, Friday will be the longest day of the year for daylight, and shortest for darkness.

Astronomical calendars show the first day of Summer with 14-hours and 38-minutes of daylight, with the Ken-Tenn area to have sunrise at 5:38, and sunset scheduled for 8:17.

Also historically, the first day of Summer is associated with the midpoint of the growing season, halfway between planting and harvest.

Summer will remain in the area until Monday, September 23rd, when the Fall season begins.